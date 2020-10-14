IGP orders all disbanded SARS officials to report for psychological examination

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. While the time-frame for the medical evaluation has not been disclosed, the IGP was quoted to have said that the officers are expected to undergo the process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by a newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which the Force says will, henceforth, engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

