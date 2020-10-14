Protests continue, Nigerians demand #EndSWAT

Protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continue on Wednesday with a new hashtag #EndSWAT. The protest follows the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

According to the protesters, the agitation continues because the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is hasty and unpremeditated.

“All hashtags remain valid towards the struggle. Be vigilant. This is about all of us. We are all in pains right now but don’t let those we have lost die in vain. I saw the SWAT thing. Hasty. But will address,” #EndSARS convener, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalinks tweeted on Tuesday morning.

At the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, some of the protesters can be seen chanting songs of solidarity and demonstrating despite the early morning rain.