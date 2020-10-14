SARSMUSTEND: Youths have been taken for granted in the past, says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has cautioned that Nigerian leaders must ensure a paradigm shift on matters concerning the youths, saying that leaders had always taken the youths for granted in the time past and for too long.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta when addressing the #ENDSARS campaigners who marched on his office in a peaceful protest at Oke-Mosan in the state capital. “I think that in times past, we have sort of taken you for granted and I am saying that with all sense of responsibility,” Governor Abiodun said.

“We have taken our youths for granted because the issues you are raising today are not new to us. They are issues we have been living with for so many years.” The governor said that the Federal government had no choice but to listen to the voice of the protesters, adding that the Nigeria Police and other security services need to put a stop to the brutalities being experienced across the country.

“The youths have a voice that must be given attention. The whole country has listened to you. As a matter of fact, the whole world is listening to you. “You have demonstrated commitment, you have shown that you can rise up when the occasion warrant it and you can speak out,” he added.