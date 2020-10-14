Senate probes Lagos gas explosions, makes case for victims

The Senate on Wednesday, directed its Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas Resources to investigate the recent gas explosions in Lagos State. The two panels were asked to probe the remote and immediate causes of the explosions with a view to preventing reoccurrence and report to the Senate in two weeks.

The Senate took the decision following a point of order moved by the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola, on the issue. The red chamber also observed a minute silence in honour of innocent Nigerians that lost their lives in the unfortunate events.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Authority and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims. The federal lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to offset medical bills of hospitalised victims.

They also asked the Department of Petroleum Resources, Lagos State Town Planning Authority, the Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps, to review the modus operandi, safety procedures of transporting gas in Nigeria. Adeola had while presenting his motion, explained that on September 24, 2020, a massive gas explosion occurred at Cele Bus Stop, Iju-Ishaga in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.