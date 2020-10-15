ENDSARS: Govs urge IGP to shelve SWAT, fault timing

The Nigerian Governors Forum has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “consult more before going ahead with his plans” to form another anti-robbery unit which he named Special Weapons and Tactics Team as a replacement for the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The governors argued that the timing of the decision to form S.W.A.T was currently not auspicious because of the mood of Nigerians. They noted that the public may misconstrue the idea as an attempt to dress the scrapped Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in fresh robes. Chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi said this in a communique he signed after the forum’s teleconference meeting with the IGP, on Wednesday.

The communique was issued on Thursday. He said the forum received a briefing from the IGP with regards to the nationwide end SARS protests and plans by the police Chief to carry out far-reaching reforms of the force to meet the challenges of crime management in modern times. According to Fayemi, the IGP informed governors that the new SWAT team he was putting together will only carry out intelligence-based activities and will not be involved in regular operations.

The communique read in part, “The IGP informed the Forum that after a psychological and medical evaluation, SWAT Officers will be trained and posted to all State Commands – about 50 per State, where they will operate only on intelligence-driven operation. “They will not take part in routine operations but will operate specifically on intelligence after which they will return to their Commands.