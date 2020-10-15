EndSARS: My Govt will never encourage thuggery, Sanwo-Olu reacts to attack on protesters

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to some reports alleging that the government-sponsored thugs to disrupt the #EndSARS protest.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his reaction through a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that his government will never encourage thuggery. He described the allegations as untrue and wicked.

“As a government, we will never encourage thuggery or any act of violence that may put the lives and businesses of Lagosians at risk. We are strongly committed to ensuring that our youths, who have taken to the streets to air their views, are well protected.

“Such wild allegations were obviously concocted by enemies of peace and orderliness to whip up sentiments against the government, which has been doing everything possible to resolve the crisis by identifying with our youths in their efforts towards police reforms”.

He noted that the governor and his deputy have been preaching peace and have addressed the protesters.