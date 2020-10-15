EndSWAT: FG is thoughtful, sensitive about young Nigerians – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government is thoughtful and sensitive about the young people in the country.

Speaking during a media parley on Thursday in Abuja, Osinbajo said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is focused on investing in infrastructure that will provide opportunities for young people to express themselves and become entrepreneurs.

He, therefore, said young people should believe that the government will do its best to attend to their demands as long as the resources are available. “What young people need to know is that this government is thoughtful, sensitive and concerned about them,” he said.

“We intend to do the very best that we can given the resources that we have. The youths must also see that we were very quick to respond to make amends where we see that things may not be exactly right.”