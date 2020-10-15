Fight against Corruption: PPJ promotes accountable behaviour among Christians in Government

A Faith based organization under the aegis of Priest Peace and Justice Initiative has continued its effort to contribute its quota in the fight against corruption in Nigeria by putting together what it calls the shun corruption project.

With its theme, Promoting Christians Ethics in Governance: The Role of Christians in Shunning Corruption, the organizers want Christians to exhibit good ethical conduct both at home and in government.

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, David Ogbole noted that corruption is responsible for insecurity and criminal activities in the country, asking Christians to live a life worthy of emulation.

According to the organizers, the platform is meant to bring together Christian leaders in government across Nigeria to focus on Christianity and accountability.