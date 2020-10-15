Mali: Buhari meets Jonathan again, lauds success recorded

President Muhammadu Buhari again on Thursday received updates on the situation in Mali from his predecessor and Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President expressed delight that the Mali situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States.

The statement was titled “President Buhari delighted at successes recorded by ECOWAS in Mali.” Adesina quoted the President as saying that “We can’t do hop, step and jump like other developed nations of the world, but one is delighted at the successes recorded.”

He also quoted Jonathan as telling Buhari that the mission given him by ECOWAS leaders was almost fully done, as a government with a largely civilian face has been inaugurated. “The President has been sworn in, the Prime Minister, and ministers too. The military has only four portfolios for serving officers, and the government has taken off.

“The council, which will work like parliamentarians, will be inaugurated soon,” Jonathan reportedly told the President.