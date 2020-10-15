War against Banditry: Northern patriots score NA, Operation Sahel Sanity high

Following a three-month appraisal exercise, the Northern Patriots have passed a vote of confidence on the Nigerian Army, rating its Operation Sahel Sanity as a success. The Northern Patriots gave this commendation at a media interactive session in Abuja.

Presenting the report on behalf of the group, National President, Nuruddeen Dodo said sanity has been restored to the Sahel since the introduction of the exercise.

In its report covering July 6 to October 10, 2020, the Northern Patriots said within a month of launching the operation, the people of the North-West witnessed a sigh of relief.

The report revealed that thousands of people that ran away from their communities after the bandit attacks immediately returned home.