EndSARS protesters at Alausa maintain tempo after days of protests

#EndSARS protesters on Friday morning regrouped at the Lagos State seat of power in Alausa where they have been converging for more than 10 days now.

The protest coordinators have made arrangements for food and water as music plays in the background to prepare the protesters for the day ahead. They also have medical personnel on standby, ambulances, mobile toilets for convenience have also been provided.

It’s a slow Friday morning for some of the protesters who passed the night at the protest ground in Alausa, as they opt for more sleep before the apparent busy day ahead.

Private security popularly known as bouncers were also hired as an alternative to security.