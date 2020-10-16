EndSARS protesters hold Jummat prayers on the road

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja on Friday continued their protests across the city, demanding justice for all victims of police brutality and killings.

While they continue to press for their demands to be met, the protest took another twist as the Muslim youths observed their Jummat prayers on the road.

This comes 24 hours after the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee directed that all street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within its environs henceforth.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday, the development became necessary due to the dangers posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muslim protesters in Lagos also did the same as they held their Jummat prayers at the protest ground near the House of Assembly Drive, Alausa.