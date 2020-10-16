FG promises to pay ASUU N30bn before November 6

The Federal Government has promised to pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) N30bn on or before November 6, 2020, as part of the pending Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) of University teachers. This was the outcome of the ongoing dialogue between the Federal Government and ASUU.

At the meeting on Thursday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said that Government has pledged to pay the sum of N40 billion. He explained that out of that amount, N30 billion would be paid on or before 6th November, while the remaining N10 billion would be spread equally over two tranches to be paid on May 2021 and February 2022.

“The Government’s commitment to pay was in response to the demand by ASUU for the payment of two tranches of EAA which cumulate to N40 billion that has become overdue since November 2019.” The minister said that though the Federal Government agreed to fulfil its financial obligations to ASUU members, particularly outstanding salaries and earned allowances, the parties could not agree on the mode of payment.

“The government’s side appealed to ASUU to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform in the meantime, and migrate back to the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) after its efficacy had been proven through the necessary integrity tests. The Union refused, insisting on being exempted from IPPIS.