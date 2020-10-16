Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder out of Arsenal match, Sergio Aguero in training

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne will miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Arsenal through injury. The Belgium midfielder, 29, was substituted in his country’s Nations League match against England on Sunday.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said the move was a “precaution”, but City boss Pep Guardiola said he is not available for the 17:30 BST kick-off. “I don’t think it is serious, but the next games I think he will be out. We will see,” he said. De Bruyne returned to City after leaving the Belgium squad before their game against Iceland on Wednesday.

City are 14th in the Premier League table with four points from their first three games. “I never complain about the international break,” added former Spain midfielder Guardiola. “I know how important it is for players. It is an honour and a privilege. Always we want the players to come back fit, with no injuries. Sometimes you can’t control it.”

There has been better news for Guardiola on the injury front this week, with the return of Sergio Aguero from a long-term knee injury.