Preparation in top gear for NAFEST 2020 holding in Jos – Officials

Ahead of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled for November in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the Director-General, NAFEST, Segun Runsewe, has assured that the whole country is being mobilised to converge in Jos for the festivity. Mr Runswe was speaking during a visit to the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong.

Mr Runswe said NAFEST 2020 will be a historic event because Plateau State is the home of peace and tourism and has a rich cultural history that has been at the centre of national development in many ways. He praised Governor Lalong for approving the hosting of the event in the state. “Plateau State is an attraction to people within and outside Nigeria. By restoring peace to the state, you have increased the invitation for development and progress of the people.

“This is why tourism and culture can now be used as a tool for improving the economic fortunes of the people and showcasing the hospitality and beauty of Plateau. This we shall achieve by staging NAFEST,” he said. He commended the governor for showing leadership, particularly resolving the date for the event, which he said was an initial challenge. This, he said, has motivated about five states to begin jostling for hosting rights for the next edition.

Governor Lalong while responding said NAFEST 2020 will further promote the peace and tranquility in the state and enhance development. “We have to promote our culture and heritage which is a great asset. Our focus is to develop tourism and culture as another way of harnessing economic and social resources,” he said. The Governor assured them that all that needs to be in place for the event to be successful will be provided and the state will ensure that the Covid-19 protocols are duly observed.