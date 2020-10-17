Tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge

Tragedy occurred in the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos State on Saturday following a tanker explosion. Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery. “The Agency promptly responded to a fire outbreak after several distress calls were received from the control room at the above-mentioned address at around 0200hrs,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger. “It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS. The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak.”