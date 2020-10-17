‘We are sorry’: Osinbajo apologises to Nigerians as protests against police brutality continue

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has apologized to Nigerians and admits the Federal Government could have “moved faster” in addressing the demands of #EndSARS protesters.

“Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry,” he said in a series of tweets on his handle late Friday.

“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.”

According to him, “There are far too many people who have been brutalized at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable. “We must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.”