Lagos4Lagos: Jandor inaugurates Team Jandor UK

**We need our young people to get this done – Uchenna – Duru

The Team Jandor in United Kingdom was on Friday, inaugurated in tandem with the vision of making Lagos work for all in Lagos. The event which was also available via the video conferencing platform, Zoom, had dignitaries across different cities and counties of the European Continent in attendance at the London venue of the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, the Lead Visioner of the socio-political group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, said the inauguration ceremony was a landmark achievement for the Lagos4Lagos movement which is evident of its acceptability at home and in the Diaspora. “After the successful inauguration of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos state which is now operational, inaugurating another structure in UK and that of America which will come up soon is indeed a testimony that the Lagos4Lagos movement is a goal.”

Counting the gains of the movement so far, Jandor said, “other groups connected to the Lagos4Lagos movement, like the Ibile – Eko Forum, Eko United, Lagos Elites and the PNL are doing well with mobilisation of new members and implementing life-impacting programmes across the state,” he noted. One of the National Coordinators of the group, Hon. Oyesola Ogunlade, has commended the Lead Visioner’s dedication and hard work to the Lagos4Lagos movement, describing it as a “non – tribalistic” initiative.

Ogunlade said “it is a coincidence that this is happening now, especially when you see what is happening now in Nigeria…someone has to take the bull by its horn”. Describing him as as a natural leader, he added that “Jandor has the intellectual capacity, humility, he is also vibrant and hardworking.” Meanwhile, Team Jandor in UK, gained another member who was until the inauguration event, was a distant observer.

Mr. Uchenna Duru, a UK based Nigerian businessman, was said to have been drawn in by the Lagos4Lagos message. Duru noted that he never met Jandor and it was not planned but just coincidental. “From what I have heard while standing by, Jandor is the man and we need our young people to come out in thier multitudes to get this done,” he added. The Lagos4Lagos movement is currently the largest socio-political initiative out of Lagos state.

Also in attendance were the European Coordinator, Ade Akinradeju, the Executive Secretary of Team Jandor in Diaspora, Ola Awodeyi and the chief host of the event, Prince Oyelakin Oyetunji. The inaugurated executive include UK National Coordinators; Oyesola Ogunlade, Dare Fanimo and Wale Ahmed. The Women leader, Funmi Awodeyi and the UK Principal Coordinators; Jelili Olaniyan and Daniel Bada among others.