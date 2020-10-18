Nigeria reports record 4,253 COVID-19 recoveries, 113 new cases

One hundred and thirteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nigeria, as the nation reports a record figure of recovery. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet on Saturday.

It noted that the new infections were reported from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The latest data from the health agency reveal that Lagos has 37 more cases, the highest tally recorded in the day.

Kaduna, Ogun, Plateau, Taraba, and Rivers made up the top five states after Lagos, recording 16, 11, 11, eight, and seven more cases respectively.

Similarly, FCT has six, Enugu reported four, Niger has four, Edo got three, Delta and Imo recorded two each, while Benue and Kano have a case each.