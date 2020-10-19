Alleged Terrorism: Court to begin trial of Aniocha North killing suspects 21st, October

Following the filing of terrorism charges against seven persons alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State by the Federal Government, the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed October 21 for the commencement of trial.

The seven accused persons were said to have connived with others now at large within and outside ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, to unleash terror on the community by looting properties and burning houses while they unlawfully attacked and killed an innocent Nigerian within the community which constitute acts of terrorism.

Those charged before the court are Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku. The accused persons were said to have committed the offence sometime in May 2017. The trial which was initially slated to commence on the 8th of October couldn’t proceed due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

However, the adjourned date of the 21st October was communicated to all parties involved. In the document attached to the charge, 14 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial. The three-count charge filed by Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, an Assistant Chief State Counsel says the offence is punishable under section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.