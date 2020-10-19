BREAKING: Police fire teargas at #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

Police officers have fired teargas at #EndSARS protesters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters who are demanding an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings were intercepted at the John Kennedy Street as they attempt to march through the back gate of the Presidential villa.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters gathered at Power House in Asokoro, the police officers fired tear gas. Soldiers had earlier mounted a barricade at the popular Aya roundabout in Abuja.

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.