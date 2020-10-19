EndSARS: Hoodlums hijack Benin protest, free prisoners

Suspected hoodlums on Monday hijacked the #EndSARS Protests in Benin City, Edo State capital. The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, said that the hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City.

“The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum-security prison in Oko, Benin City,”. The hoodlums can be seen in videos invading the Benin Medium security prison on Sapele Road, releasing some inmates.

Three police stations were reported to have been burnt by the hoodlums. Some of the police stations affected include the Ugbekun and Idogbo Police Stations in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.