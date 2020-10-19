EndSARS: NECO reschedules Examination due to protest

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has rescheduled one of its Senior School Certificate Examinations papers currently ongoing in Nigeria due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country.

A statement by NECO Head of Information Unit, Azeez Sani, read that the Computer Studies practical’s paper 1 earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm has been rescheduled for Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm. Sani disclosed that the decision to reschedule the Examinations followed blockage of free movement of vehicles at the City gate in Benin, the Edo state capital, hence the inability of the council vehicles to deliver the papers for the Monday Examinations.

“This unforeseen incident has been caused by the #EndSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the city entrance gate Benin. The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday 16 October 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then. “Therefore, NECO has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies practical’s earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm, for Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm”, the statement read.

Sani said that while NECO regrets any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause its esteemed stakeholders, especially the Candidates, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination’s procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination”.