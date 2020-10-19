Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Dijk will not bring retrospective punishment

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will not face retrospective action over his challenge on Virgil van Dijk in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The FA determined the incident was seen at the time having consulted with the match officials, including VAR. The Liverpool defender suffered cruciate ligament damage when he was caught by Pickford in the first half.

The injury is likely to keep him out for at least six months and potentially the rest of the season. The FA does have the power to intervene even if a decision is seen, but this is only used in exceptionally rare circumstances.

Evidently, these circumstances do not apply on this occasion.