Sanwo-Olu swears-in Judicial Panel to investigate brutality, rights violation by SARS

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the State.

The panel, which is being headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, will sit for six months and is mandated to thoroughly investigate all verifiable claims of abuses and fatalities arising from SARS engagement with the objective to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims.

The swearing-in comes a few days after the governor last Thursday set up the judicial panel to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations by the dissolved unit. The move is part of the steps being taken by the Lagos Government to address the five-point demands of the youths demonstrating against SARS brutality.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a live address held at the State House, Marina. The panel members have three individuals representing Civil Society, one person representing a security agency, and one person representing the Government. Human Rights Commission and protesters are also expected to nominate their representatives before the panel commences sitting next week.

The Governor also set aside N200 million Trust Fund for the compensation of victims and families of those who died in the course of SARS’ activities. The developments, Sanwo-Olu said, were part of the agreements reached at the Thursday meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and which had all Governors in attendance.