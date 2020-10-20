[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Oyo protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Scores of youths on Tuesday morning poured out in some areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and blocked the Ojoo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in continuation of the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

The expressway was barricaded where those travelling to Oyo town and the northern part of the country would pass to link the Ibadan-Ilorin road.

As early as 8am, it was gathered that the protesters were out barricading roads at various junctions. The barricade forced some vehicles to turn back and find alternative routes but not quite long, the protesters started blocking all the exit routes.

This caused gridlock and some motorists had to park their vehicles by the roadside out of frustration. The youths also mounted roadblock in front of the police station in Ojoo in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The police had to lock their gate and their patrol vehicles which used to be parked by the roadside were all removed and parked on the premises.