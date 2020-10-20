BREAKING: Hoodlums set Orile-Iganmu police station on fire

A group of people suspected to be hoodlums have burnt down the police station situated in Orile-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 09.45 am.

The police station services both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda. It is yet unclear the demands of the hoodlums who set the police station ablaze.

Following the destruction of the police station, many #EndSARS protesters have taken to social media to condemn the action of the hoodlums.

They insist they have nothing to do with the incident noting that there was no #EndSARS protest in Orile area of Lagos State on Tuesday.