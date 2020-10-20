EndSARS: Police not above the law, must be accountable to Nigerian people – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday said the Nigeria Police is not above the laws of the land, adding that they must be accountable to the citizens.

He stated this during the House Plenary Session which held in Abuja, the nation’s capital. “We will establish a system of citizen-led accountability for the Nigerian Police Force because in a democracy we have set out to build, the police are not above the citizenry,” he said.

“They are servants of the people. The police are not above the law, they are its guardians. As we endeavour to hold our nation’s police to higher standards of professional conducts, we must also make sure we provide for the welfare of the men and women in uniform.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is appealing to END SARS protesters not to allow the protests be hijacked by unscrupulous elements seeking to cause chaos in the country. He is speaking in an address to the House at the resumption of legislative proceedings for the week.

The Speaker who noted the protesters have raised their voices for a righteous cause which has been heard called for discussions on the way forward.