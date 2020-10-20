Fayemi names members of Judicial Panel on human rights violations by Police

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has named retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo and retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe into the allegations of human rights violations leveled against police officers in the state. This decision was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebide.

Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- Representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Branch.

Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State Students Representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms.

According to Governor Fayemi, the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel include; to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; receive and Investigate complaints of violence against individuals and destruction of properties in every part of Ekiti State in the course of the protest.