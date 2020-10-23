Sanwo-Olu visits burnt police stations, razed facilities

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, visited Local Government Secretariats, Police Stations, and other facilities attacked by hoodlums in the state. As of the time of filing this report, the governor and his team had visited the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters, Layeni, and Amukoko Police Stations.

Other places visited are Lagos State Public Works Office at Ojodu and Ojodu Bus Rapid Transit terminal. It had been reported that the areas and facilities visited were attacked by hoodlums in the state on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Speaking during the visit, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said the attacks on public facilities compelled the state government to impose a curfew on the state.

He said, “I want us to realise that all of these happened before the curfew. This was why the government imposed the curfew. The correct situation is that these attacks sparked the curfew. “This is not the kind of Lagos we know and want to know. We should see ourselves as brothers. The kind of rebuilding that we have to do now is great. This is a tough and difficult time for us but we will come out stronger.” At Ajeromi, the governor was received by Fatai Adekunle Ayoola and Fatai Ajidagba, Chairmen of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area respectively.

“The governor inspected the burnt vehicles, numbering 86 and looted offices and buildings in the secretariat. He expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals. He empathised with women and children believed to be wives and kinsmen of police officers in the barracks.” a statement from Ajeromi LG Chief Press Secretary, Fakunle Ekundayo, said.