South East Governors Forum sues for peace, call for end to all protest

The South East governors’ forum have condemned in strong terms a purported audio-visual circulating in the social media branding the nationwide Endsars protest as Igbo ethnic agenda. The chairman of the South East Governors’ forum and Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi disclosed this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital after an emergency virtual meeting of the southeast governors with south east traditional rulers, Igbo apex socio-cultural group Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and religious leaders.

Governor Umahi described this action by some unscrupulous persons as undemocratic and unpatriotic which no doubt is capable of pitching the Igbos against the northerners and south west brothers. Umahi said it’s no longer news that the peaceful #Endsars protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who took advantage to destroy government properties and lives.

He appealed to Nigerians to disembark on the #Endsars protest all over Nigeria, calling on the leaders of the North, South and West to try to maintain peace among all the ethnic groups within their domain, adding that the leaders of Southeast region are doing everything possible to ensure that lives and properties of other ethnic groups are protected.

The Governors expressed regrets over the death of #Endsars protesters all over the country, while also condemning the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll plaza.