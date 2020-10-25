‘Enough is Enough,’ IGP orders AIGs, CPs, others to restore normalcy across Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property in the country.

He gave the order to all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit. The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Adamu ordered the senior police officers to reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.

He specifically ordered the Commissioners of Police and heads of police formations in the various states to mobilise their men and work in sync with the Command CPs in the areas where they were domiciled, to dominate the public space, and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.