Team Jandor commence ‘clean up Lagos exercise’

The current biggest socio-political group in Lagos and proponents of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Team Jandor, has launched the voluntary ‘Clean Up Lagos’ exercise in a bid to see the embattled state bounce back after the EndSARS peaceful protests got hijacked by hoodlums and went violent, leaving loss of lives and properties in its tracks.

The lead Visioner of the group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, had recently called for calm, urging Lagosians to resolve the ongoing challenges via persistent dialogue with the government.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, had also condemned very strongly, the massive looting and destruction of both private and public properties across the state, which according to him will only add more pressure to the state’s lean infrastructure and spell increased hardship especially to the poor and vulnerable. Meanwhile, members of the group have taken to highways and streets of Lagos to help clean up and rid the state of unsightly debris from the riots so businesses can return to normal.

The group which have its members across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, will also compute lists of the affected medium and micro scale business owners to draw out the modalities to bring succour to them. The clean up exercise will, however, continue till the state return to normal.