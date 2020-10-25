Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu, demands thorough probe of Lekki shooting

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called for a thorough probe into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State. “Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots (Lekki shooting) need to answer some questions too,” Tinubu said on Saturday during a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The former governor added, “Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react.”

While noting that those who have suffered one form of abuse from the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would get justice, Tinubu expressed confidence in the calibre of persons appointed into the Judicial Commission of Enquiry by the state government. “I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent,” he said.

The APC leader commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his proactiveness in handling the demands of the #EndSARS protesters, recalling how he (Sanwo-Olu) visited President Muhammadu Buhari to lay the demonstrators’ requests.