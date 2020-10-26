I am avoiding debates over Lekki tollgate incident until all facts are established – Buhari

Few days after he addressed the nation regarding the violence and unrest that marred the #EndSARS protests, President Muhammadu Buhari says he is avoiding to get into any debates until all facts are established. President Buhari disclosed this on Sunday in a communique by his special media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The president who said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts are established, appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.

He also has asked parents and guardians not to encourage their children and wards to partake in the ongoing nationwide looting, destruction of property. “Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home,” the President said.

President Buhari’s statement is coming just as the judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government and other states start sitting on Monday to look into the pillage that ensued following a rather abrupt halt to the #EndSARS protests across the country.