Falz prays for ‘much better tomorrow’ as he celebrates 30th birthday

Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz, clocked 30 today.

The lawyer, activist, and entertainer has endeared himself to young Nigerians even more than in the comedic or the usual sense. Two weeks ago, alongside fellow singer Runtown, he hit the streets (the spark that ignited the demonstrations across the nation) for the #EndSARS protest, the most recent effort to make the Nigerian government address the incessant police brutality against the youth.

He also leveraged on his being one of the most recognisable faces in the social media space to educate other citizens on their constitutional rights in which he tagged “Knowledge is power.” His first educational video focused on “holding public servants accountable. They are in office to serve us and not the other way round.”

The multiple award-winning actor is spending his birthday as an observer at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry, sitting with journalists and observers. The NBA President, Olumide Apata, is also in attendance.