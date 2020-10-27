Governor’s didn’t hoard COVID-19 palliatives – NGF

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum has denied the allegations that governor’s hoarded palliatives, meant for distribution to Nigerians in order to enhance suffering during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Forum, Governors have had several meetings since the #EndSARS street protests started to address concerns of members of the public and also identify calls for justice and an end to police brutality.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the head, media and public affairs of NGF Abudulrazaque Barkindo. The statement says the NGF regrets the loss of lives and property occasioned by the violent protests that erupted. The forum however calls for calm. “The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other States stating that they were kept in storage for members of the society especially vulnerable citizens.

“The erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is not just inaccurate and entirely untrue but also mischievous, to say the least. “For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous. CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19; CACOVID. “Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to ten States had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their States.

This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID. Barkindo further stated that the NGF declared that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives. “The NGF also assures all contributors to the palliatives that prior to the looting of these warehouses, States had kept full accounts of all the items received and distributed.

NGF calls on members of the public to check their facts While urging all to recognize the need for improved governance, and should be careful not to damage the image of the nation by pushing the wrong narrative. The forum also states that State Governors are doing their very best under the circumstances to ameliorate the needs of the teeming population. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum said it stands for justice, improved governance and a progressive Nigeria.