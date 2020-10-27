Lagos Judicial Panel commences sitting, swears in Rinu, Majekodunmi as Youth Reps

The judicial panel of inquiry and restitution set up by the Lagos State government to look into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced sitting.

The sitting began with Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi sworn-in as representatives of youths on the panel. Also, sworn-in as a member of the panel is Lucas Koyejo representing the Human Rights Commission. This makes the panel a nine-man panel.

At 12:32 am the first petitioner, Okoli Aguwu was called by the panel. After taking his oath, he shares his story. He said he was wrongfully accused by his boss and was taken to the SARS office where was beaten and tortured.

He demands compensation from the police.