Police arrest 17 for inciting fresh protest in Niger

The police authorities in Niger State have arrested 17 persons for allegedly inciting youths in the state to hold protest.

This followed the suspected plan by some persons to embark on a protest despite the ban on public demonstrations by the state government in the wake of the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protest across Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman on Tuesday disclosed the arrests in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun. Usman said most of those arrested were not from the state.

The suspects “are currently under investigation while they will be charged to court for prosecution after investigation,” the police boss said. Usman asked parents and guardians to prevail on their wards and subjects to remain peaceful and shun any act of lawlessness.

According to him, “the Command is prepared to provide adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the State.”