Soldiers arrest suspects for looting NYSC camp

Security operatives comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force and soldiers have arrested some persons for vandalising and attempting to loot some properties of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking at the NYSC Camp, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday after the security operatives arrested the rampaging youths, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stressed that the camp is not in possession of any COVID-19 palliatives. He, therefore, appealed to the youths to stop attacking NYSC camps under the guise of looking for palliatives.

Some of the items that were carted away included mattresses, stationeries, boots and uniforms of potential corps members. This comes in the wake of series of looting that has occurred across the country in the past couple of days, even as miscreants hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Across the country, major malls, shops, private businesses and even vehicles have been burnt down – prisoners have escaped from jails, following what started as peaceful protests, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, as well as better governance in the country.

The looting of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives, first started in Lagos – part of an aftermath of shootings that occurred on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.