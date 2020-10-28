Buhari unveils 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem, urges Nigerians to desist from divisive actions

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to desist from actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the nation. The President made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem and Appeal Fund.

According to the President, this year’s occasion reminds Nigerians of the need to guard jealously the unity of the nation which was won at a great cost. “Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, as he honoured the memory of the nation’s fallen heroes and veterans, recounting their sacrifices during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support Operations around the world.

President Buhari also paid tribute to men and women currently engaged in internal security operations, particularly the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism and armed banditry in some parts of the country, praising them for remaining steadfast in the difficult task of restoring peace and security despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We honour the memory of our gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order to keep the country united as one entity. “The nation remains grateful for the efforts and sacrifice of the Armed Forces especially in the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges confronting Nigeria.