Destruction in Lagos too much for state to bear – South-West Senators

Senators from the South-West zone have visited Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him on last week’s coordinated destruction of public and private properties in the state. The delegation of the South-West caucus in the Senate led by Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) visited the governor on Tuesday at the State House in Marina.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the lawmakers sighed endlessly as they were shown pictures of the buildings destroyed in Lagos. In his reaction, Senator Boroffice described the destruction as an “orchestrated tragedy” that must be thoroughly investigated.

He was worried that many youths working in the businesses that were destroyed would be rendered jobless, adding that it would take time for the owners of such businesses to recover, given the extent of the loss.

“Members of the South-West caucus in the Senate are here to console you over the demonic violence unleashed on Lagos. Government and private individuals suffered an incalculable loss in the unfortunate destruction that trailed the EndSARS protest,” he stated.