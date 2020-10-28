Imposition of Candidates: Jandor salutes Alimosho Youths for speaking up

***Enjoins them to eschew violence while exercising their right

* Commends Idris Balogun boldness to aspire

The Alimosho youths have been commended for their resolve to speak up against imposition of unpopular candidates on the people, a development that has become the order of day and which according to them, is one of the reasons why the state is still underdeveloped when compared to its sister cities across the globe.

The youths, on Tuesday afternoon, disagreed with the Lagos state organizing secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Alh. Abdullahi Enilolobo, during a meeting organized to brainstorm on the recent developments in the state, an eyewitness disclosed. In a viral video, the fiery youth condemned the leadership attitude of the party, laying emphasis on their failure to put the constituents first in the political calculations of Alimosho, thereby expressing their readiness to make their own choices who will represent them at all levels.

Responding to the situation, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, commended the youth for speaking up to better representatives across all strata in the state. Jandor, as he is fondly called, said “their yearnings for better representation speak to the Lagos4Lagos ideology of both Team Jandor and Ibile Eko Forum”.

While admonishing the youth to be lawful and peaceful in their agitations, he commended the impudence of Hon. Idris Balogun, Olu – omo Isheri for coming out to aspire for public office, a step Jandor stated to be his constitutional right.