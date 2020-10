Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, led the African Union (AU) Observer Team to some polling stations in Dar es Salaam, as Tanzania holds its general election.

Jonathan tweeted some photos of himself and other members of the AU Observer Team at some of the polling units.

“The African Union sees today’s polls as yet another opportunity for the good people of the United Republic of Tanzania to deepen democracy and peace in the country,” the former Nigerian leader said.