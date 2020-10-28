Okonjo-Iweala set to lead World Trade Organisation

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s nominee for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is set to emerge winner of the competitive race.

According to Reuters, a key group of WTO ambassadors proposed Okonjo-Iweala to lead the trade organisation on Wednesday. The official announcement is expected to be made later today by WTO. Okonjo-Iweala was Nigeria’s finance minister during the tenures of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

She has experience working at international governance bodies as a former managing director of the World Bank and as a chairman at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Once officially announced, Okonjo-Iweala will be the first African and first female director-general of the international body in its 25-year history.