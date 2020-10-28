Taraba Govt relaxes 24-hour curfew

The Taraba state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital, and Wukari Local Government Area.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on New Media, Musleem Aruwa, the curfew will now run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am until further notice.

“There will be free movement from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, the remaining hours remain restricted. “The government will continue to monitor the situation until normalcy is restored completely”, he said.

Mr. Aruwa urged the citizens to go about their legitimate businesses as the government and other security agencies have adopted tougher safeguards to protect lives and properties.

He asked residents with useful information on criminals in the state, especially those involved in the recent looting to inform security agencies nearest to them.