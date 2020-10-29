Eid-el Maulud: Jandor felicitates with Muslims

***Ask them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad

Muslims in the country have been enjoined to take lessons from the teachings of Prophet Mohammed towards building a violence free society.

The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, in his Eid-el-Maulud message to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, said the recent protests by the youth across the country, especially, Lagos state, should serve as a wake-up call and eye opener for everyone in the corridor of power. The unfortunate aftermath of the peaceful protest against police brutality, left our dear state in a war-like situation.

Jandor, as he is popularly called, had directed members of the Team Jandor and Ibile – Eko to participate in the clean – up of the highways and streets of the state, which was a major boost in the return to normalcy.

Jandor described as very unfortunate and barbaric, the killings of many police officers who were only tools in the hand of a very bad system we all stood up to condemn. “But if we stand firm, stay focused and united, we will through the ballots, win this struggle for our children and many generations to come,” he added.