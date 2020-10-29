FEC approves N2.9bn for printing SSCE, basic education exam materials

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of materials for the upcoming Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), common entrance and basic education exams.

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting which was held at the council chambers in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adamu noted that the contract will be handled by eight printing companies. Meanwhile, the minister also noted that the council approved N900 million for the rehabilitation of roads in Gwagwalada township and N719 million for the upgrade of roads in Kwali Area Council.

Both road projects have a timeline of six months each.