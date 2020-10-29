Reappointment: PDP charges INEC Chairman on credible, conclusive elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu to work towards delivering more credible, free, and fair elections in the country.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the charge followed the reappointment of Yakubu by President Muhammadu Buhari. “The party states that this re-appointment entrusts on Prof. Yakubu the fate, hope and future of over 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn,” the statement partly read.

“In the light of this five-year extension, our party hopes that the failures, disappointments and miscarriages that characterized the first five years tenure of Yakubu will have no place in the new order. “It is therefore instructive to state that with his re-appointment, Prof Yakubu has been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem himself, the image of the commission and preparation for credible, free and fair elections in our country.

“At least, with this reappointment whatever happens in our future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of INEC.” The party also asked President Buhari to “demonstrate a readiness for a free fair and credible election, which Mr. President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.”