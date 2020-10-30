Buhari felicitates with Oba of Lagos at 77, commends role in national development

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr) Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The President who spoke with the monarch over the phone on Thursday, appreciated the role that the Oba has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos State and the nation as a whole.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the president also commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the loss of lives and property in Lagos.